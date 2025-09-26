GPSSA Board affirms commitment to financial stability, enhanced services

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Mubarak Rashed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strengthening insurance protection and financial stability for Emiratis.

He underlined GPSSA’s role in sustaining a robust social safety net, advancing Emiratisation, driving digital transformation and supporting economic growth.

Al Mansouri's remarks came during the fourth Board meeting of 2025, where he highlighted the authority's focus on financial sustainability through diversified investments and maintaining adequate liquidity to meet present and future obligations. He stressed the importance of delivering transparent, high-quality services in line with the UAE’s ambition to rank among the world’s top five governments in public service delivery.

The Board reviewed financial and operational performance for Q3 2025, approved previous resolutions and sub-committee recommendations, and discussed Q4 projects and initiatives to enhance performance and ensure long-term pension sustainability.

As of August 2025, insurance coverage expanded significantly, with 166,411 insured individuals – a 16 percent increase year-on-year – and 27,235 registered employers, up 47.6 percent, compared to the same period last year.

This growth reflects the success of Emiratisation policies and national programmes such as Nafis, which boost Emirati employment in the private sector, alongside GPSSA’s proactive registration services launched with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

Pensioners increased by 952 in August compared with the previous year, bringing the total to 21,673. Monthly pension payouts rose to AED486 million, up from AED458 million a year earlier.

The Board also reviewed the extension of the payment period for merging service years, providing greater flexibility for working Emiratis and supporting the UAE leadership’s vision for a cohesive society under the "Year of Community".

Progress on digital services through the “Ma’ashi” platform was also discussed, highlighting improvements in user experience and operational efficiency as part of the UAE government’s wider push to streamline services and foster innovation.