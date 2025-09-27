GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation

NEW YORK, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, met with Paulo Rangel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and Portugal and agreed to set a date soon to sign a memorandum of understanding.

Al-Budaiwi highlighted the upcoming GCC–EU Joint Ministerial Meeting to be held in Kuwait on 6th October, stressing the importance of building on the outcomes of the first GCC–EU Summit held in Brussels in October 2024 and translating them into tangible results.