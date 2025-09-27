39,546 tourism, hospitality, aviation licences issued until mid-September: Minister

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The number of commercial licences in tourism, hospitality, aviation, air transport, aviation technologies and digital tourism solutions in the UAE reached 39,546 by mid-September 2025, a 275 percent increase compared to mid-September 2020, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on World Tourism Day 2025, Al Marri attributed this surge to the UAE’s continuous reforms to business and investment regulations, which have strengthened the country’s appeal to international companies and capital while boosting opportunities in tourism-related sectors.

He stressed that tourism remains central to the UAE’s economic priorities as a driver of sustainable growth, with new initiatives under the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031, including the sixth “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign set to launch in December.

He noted ongoing efforts with local and international partners to train Emirati talent for the tourism workforce, encourage investment in hospitality, travel and aviation sectors, and support start-ups through new programmes.

As part of its outreach to Africa, the UAE will also host the “UAE–Africa Tourism Investment Summit” in October as part of the Future Hospitality Summit, aimed at deepening bilateral partnerships across tourism, hospitality and aviation.

On Gulf tourism, Al Marri said the UAE welcomed 3.3 million visitors from GCC countries in 2024, accounting for 11 percent of total hotel guests. Saudi Arabia led with 1.9 million visitors (58 percent of GCC total), followed by Oman with 777,000 (24 percent), Kuwait with 381,000 (12 percent), Bahrain with 123,000 (4 percent) and Qatar with 93,000 (3 percent).

He added that the upcoming unified GCC tourist visa represents a strategic step towards deeper regional integration and will enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal as a single tourism destination. A pilot launch is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, ahead of full implementation at a later stage.