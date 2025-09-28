UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly General Debate

NEW YORK, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its commitment to diplomacy, dialogue and de-escalation in its statement to the United Nations General Assembly, reaffirming its support for a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.

The UAE called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, urgent, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid at-scale, and the release of the hostages and detainees.

The UAE rejected the targeting of civilians in conflict and violations of state sovereignty, and condemned Israel’s attack against Qatar. It also renewed its call for an end to the occupation of the three Emirati islands and reiterated full support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara.

Furthermore, the UAE highlighted its mediation efforts, support for Sudan, and initiatives in climate, water, and artificial intelligence, while stressing the importance of women’s participation, reflecting its vision for a fairer and more sustainable international order.

Following is the full text of the statement delivered by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State:

UAE Statement at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly General Debate

"The country highlighted its mediation efforts, support for Sudan, and initiatives on climate, water and artificial intelligence, while stressing the importance of women’s participation – reflecting its vision for a fairer and more sustainable international order.

Mr. President,

When the world stood amidst the ruins of war eighty years ago, it faced a watershed moment – one that required a transition to a new order. With the previous international systems having failed to maintain international peace and security, the world was faced with a choice. It chose peace and embraced a new era of international cooperation and solidarity, embodied by the establishment of this Organisation.

Today, we once again face a pivotal moment. Today, the world is marked by turmoil, conflict, and humanitarian crises. Threats to state sovereignty, proliferation risks and extremist ideologies persist, undermining the foundations of stability and development.

Amidst these challenges, my country has chosen the path of prudence and de-escalation, leveraging its capabilities to build bridges, prevent conflicts, and place the interests of humanity above all. We have sought to strengthen the mechanisms for international cooperation and multilateralism, as well as the norms and principles of the UN Charter and international law. In doing so, the UAE promotes the principles of good neighbourliness and respect for sovereignty of states, to create opportunities and advance progress in every field.

My country has also championed genuine humanitarian diplomacy, aimed at preserving the dignity of individuals in the most difficult circumstances. We have sought to bridge divides; facilitating the exchange of thousands of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, hosting peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and undertaking efforts to de-escalate tensions in South Asia and beyond.

In the face of these global challenges, the United Arab Emirates remains committed to diplomacy, peaceful solutions, and dialogue. Our aim is not simply to manage conflicts but to resolve them sustainably. The urgent need for this approach is clear around the world, whether in the Gaza Strip, Ukraine, Sudan, Yemen, Libya, or the Sahel.

Many of the crises around us have been exacerbated by extremist ideologies, hate speech, and incitement. That is why we are leading efforts to advance the “Tolerance, Peace, and Security” agenda – to uphold the values ​​​​enshrined in the UN Charter and to break cycles of conflict.

There is no doubt that what we are witnessing today in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not only a result of, but serves extremists and warmongers efforts, who seek to undermine the path to a peaceful resolution. Nothing can justify targeting tens of thousands of civilians, or besieging, starving and forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands; nor can anything excuse the pursuit of unacceptable expansionist ambitions, including the threat of annexing the West Bank.

Similarly, there is no justification for the taking of hostages or the targeting of civilians in conflict. International law, including international humanitarian law, must be respected.

This situation also cannot serve as an excuse to attack countries in the region. Israel’s treacherous and reprehensible attack against the State of Qatar constituted a flagrant violation of its territorial integrity and of the security of the Arabian Gulf region, as well as a breach of the most fundamental principles of international law. Aggression will not bring stability to the region.

My country has always believed in the centrality of the two-State solution and the realisation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian State, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with the State of Israel, in security, peace and prosperity. This is a fundamental requirement for achieving a permanent, just, and comprehensive solution to this issue – with a Palestinian State capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the Palestinian people, restricting the use of weapons, and ensuring security, stability, and the rule of law, with no place for terrorist and extremist groups.

My country welcomes the growing recognition of the State of Palestine. We invite others to follow this approach as an investment in a better future for the region.

Our first and most urgent demands remain an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, ending the siege on Gaza, releasing the hostages and detainees, and urgent, unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid at-scale. The UAE continues its role as the largest donor of aid to Gaza, mobilising all its relations, resources, and capabilities to this end. We will continue to deliver aid to those most in need, despite restrictions and obstacles.

As part of our commitment to prioritising diplomatic solutions and justice in the international system, my country continues to place the dispute of the three occupied Emirati islands in the Arabian Gulf —Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa—at the forefront of its national priorities. We continue to call on Iran to end its occupation of these islands, which are an integral part of UAE territory, as well as to respond to our repeated calls to resolve this dispute through direct negotiations or by resorting to the International Court of Justice.

We also reiterate here our full support for Moroccan sovereignty over the Moroccan Sahara and endorse the Autonomy Initiative within the framework of Moroccan territorial integrity.

Mr. President,

The brutal scene unfolding in Gaza is not the only crisis engulfing our region. In Sudan, people are experiencing immense human suffering and famine. My country stands with the Sudanese people, supporting their aspirations to end this civil war and its profound humanitarian consequences. We underscore the importance of the statement by the Quad on Sudan and the call for a humanitarian truce. We stress the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire and ensuring unhindered access for humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Sustainable peace cannot be achieved through military solutions. A transitional process must be pursued in Sudan, leading to an independent civilian government, one that is not controlled by any of the warring parties, and which denies space to extremism and terrorism.

Mr. President,

My country is committed to supporting the role of international organisations and multilateral institutions. There is an urgent need to develop and reform the existing institutions for collective action, especially the UN and Security Council in particular. The UAE views the UN80 initiative as an opportunity to both strengthen the Organisation’s capabilities and ensure a clear vision for its work in the decades ahead.

This vision of UN reform is consistent with the UAE’s ambitious national approach, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him. It is a vision for an effective and equitable international system capable of serving humanity and working collectively to achieve comprehensive and sustainable prosperity.

This is reflected across the UAE’s policies. Regarding the economy and development, we have doubled our foreign investments in various projects. We have expanded the scope of our partnerships delivering shared prosperity, particularly with the Global South. This includes in Africa, where our investments have extended across various sectors, reflecting our belief in the importance of openness and engagement to achieve shared development prosperity, and stability.

In the fields of science, technology, and Artificial Intelligence, my country has sought to harness these tools to advance sustainable development around the world. We support countries to build their technological capacities, while respecting their national values ​​and priorities, and ensuring the responsible and ethical use of these technologies in accordance with international law.

As for our ongoing efforts to protect our planet, the UAE is accelerating its investments in international climate action, supporting innovative solutions to achieve an orderly and responsible energy transition and promote clean energy.

My country affirms its full commitment to implementing the outcomes of the “UAE Consensus” from COP28 held in Dubai in 2023.

My country is also investing heavily in addressing the challenges of water scarcity, including through the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, which supports the development and application of pioneering technologies to promote sustainable access to this important resource.

As we prepare to host the UN Water Conference next year with the Republic of Senegal, we will seek to strengthen international cooperation on this issue and stimulate investment in innovation.

And in all our projects and initiatives, we seek to promote the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women, as essential partners in society.

In conclusion, Mr. President,

At a time when our international institutions are weakened and the principles of international law are undermined, we must live up to our shared responsibility to ensure the continuity of our international system, to restore its credibility, and to secure a better future for generations to come.

Thank you, Mr. President."