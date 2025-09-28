Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club will organise the Arialah Dhow Race (60ft category) on 3rd October, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, with more than 90 dhows expected to compete.

The race will span 25 nautical miles, with prize money totalling AED4,238,000 allocated up to 90th place.

The incentives are aimed at encouraging owners, captains and sailors to preserve the seafaring traditions of their forefathers and safeguard the UAE’s maritime heritage, a cornerstone of the nation’s identity.

The 60ft dhow races are regarded as the pinnacle of traditional sailing competitions, known for their long distances, rich prizes and fierce rivalries. With a history stretching back many years, the Arialah Race continues to attract large audiences and enthusiasts, showcasing the skills of some of the UAE’s most accomplished captains and sailors.