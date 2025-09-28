Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

DUBAI, 28th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Press Club (DPC) today unveiled the agenda for the fifth edition of the Dubai PodFest, being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The region’s largest annual gathering of podcasters will take place on 30th September, 2025, at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

Organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the event will bring together prominent podcasters, audio content creators, experts and leading regional and global organisations in the industry to explore the future of the sector and unlock new opportunities for growth. The event coincides with International Podcast Day, a global celebration of the power and widespread influence of podcasts.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, welcomed all speakers and participants, noting that Dubai PodFest was launched five years ago by DPC as part of its ongoing efforts to keep pace with major developments in the Arab media landscape and to strengthen the ability of media organisations to succeed and grow.

“We are proud that Dubai PodFest has become a leading annual platform to present ideas and discuss key topics shaping the present and future of the podcasting industry in the Arab world. One of the media industry’s fastest-growing sectors, podcasting stands out for its ability to engage new media audiences," she added.

Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said the agenda reflects Dubai’s position as a platform for creativity and a centre for media development. She underlined that the event seeks not only to respond to changes but also to help shape the future of podcasting.

Al Mulla added, “Dubai PodFest highlights how creators can leverage technology, data and partnerships to strengthen their content and expand its influence. The event builds on Dubai’s vision to drive innovation across emerging media, empowering Arab talent to take their ideas global.”

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Project Manager of Dubai PodFest, said the fifth edition was designed to widen dialogue and create a dynamic learning environment.

“Alongside the main stage, we have expanded the event to include a broad range of practical workshops led by experts and specialists from leading platforms. Our goal is to bring the audience closer to real success stories, provide hands-on tips and enable podcasters to overcome challenges from production to monetisation,” she said.

Dubai PodFest 2025 will open with a keynote session titled ‘The Future of Podcast Monetisation’, featuring Bryan Barletta, President of Podcast Movement, in conversation with Stefano Fallaha, Founder and CEO of Podeo.

The session will examine the economic fundamentals of podcasting, spotlighting innovative revenue models that support creative longevity — from sponsorships and advertising to funding streams and platform collaborations. The discussion will explore how monetisation strategies can elevate content quality, expand audience reach, and unlock sustainable growth for creators in the Arab podcasting ecosystem.

The economic dimension continues with a session titled ‘Podcast Advertising – Unlocking Value for Brands and Audiences’, featuring Pauline Rady, Regional Managing Director and Client Lead at WPP Media; Luca Allam, Host of ‘Luca’s Insight Track’; and Lemya Soltani, Co-founder & Commercial Director, NBM, in a conversation moderated by Anam Amin, Host of ‘This Wasn’t in the Manual’.

The session will examine the maturing Arabic advertising market, how brands assess podcast audiences and the creative approaches needed to build lasting commercial confidence.

A panel discussion titled ‘Shaping Awareness through Media’ will explore the distinctive qualities that set podcasting apart from traditional media, its growing role in fostering political awareness, and how audience engagement with political content is influencing the rise of digital formats and shaping the themes Arab listeners are increasingly drawn to.

‘Podcasts and the Rise of Streaming Platforms’ will examine how visual storytelling techniques and partnerships with leading networks are expanding podcast reach, while highlighting opportunities for growth across regional and international markets.

The agenda also features a session titled ‘Podcasting in the Age of Live Streaming’ focused on how real-time broadcasting is reshaping the production process and listener engagement.

In a panel titled ‘Independent vs Platform Podcasting’, participants will weigh the benefits of joining podcast platforms versus operating independently, while ‘Beyond the Screen: The Rise of Podcasting’ will highlight the experiences of broadcasters transitioning from radio and television to digital audio.

Another session, ‘Inside a Successful Podcast Episode’ will delve into the essential elements of compelling long-form storytelling, while ‘The Rising Popularity of Crime Podcasts’ will explore the rise of the genre and its blend of suspense, awareness, and entertainment.

A session titled ‘Raising Health Awareness through Podcasting’ will feature a discussion on the role of podcasts in addressing mental health topics and their effectiveness in fostering greater awareness in this field, with a particular focus on the broader social impact of normalising such conversations.

The agenda also features a panel titled ‘Arab Podcast Platforms: Challenges and Opportunities’, which will present practical lessons from regional creators who have established successful podcast platforms, exploring the dynamics of network-building, audience development, and the evolving relationship between creators and distribution platforms.

‘Inspiring Stories from the Arab World’ will spotlight creative success stories from across the region, offering insights into content development, audience growth and the evolving podcasting landscape.

The event will conclude with a session titled ‘Art and Creativity in Sound and Visual Media’, which offers a reflective dialogue on the podcasting journey — from passion and early experimentation to audience-building and broader creative impact across both audio and visual media.