SAEE organises ‘Journey of Excellence’ forum

SHARJAH, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Educational Excellence (SAEE) organised the “Journey of Excellence” Forum under the theme “We Meet to Rise and Excel” on Sunday at 06 Mall in Sharjah. The event served as a distinguished platform for promoting creativity and reinforcing the values of excellence in the educational field.

The forum attracted a wide audience from across the educational community, including students, teachers, school leaders, educational institutions, and parents, alongside notable participation from the local community. A significant number of prospective nominees for the Award also attended to enhance their skills and benefit from the experiences of others.

The Award aimed through this forum to support outstanding achievers and spread a culture of excellence, creativity, and innovation. Unlike previous formats, the forum adopted an interactive approach, enabling attendees to meet past winners and Award trainers through innovative stations. These offered visitors insights into the Award’s categories and criteria, showcased the experiences of previous participants, and provided answers to inquiries about the nomination and application process.

The event featured well-organised stations that facilitated interaction, including direct meetings with winners and trainers, as well as informative platforms about the Award’s categories and procedures. Visitors also explored success stories of past participants, adding a practical and engaging dimension to the event.

The event witnessed the attendance of prominent education leaders, including Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, along with senior officials from educational institutions and outstanding students from Sharjah Children’s Centers.

Ali Al Hosani affirmed that the forum represents a strategic step toward nurturing a culture of excellence and contributes to building a motivating educational environment based on quality and innovation.