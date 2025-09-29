Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured

NEW YORK, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- An attack on a Mormon church in the town of Grand Blanc, Michigan, left four people dead and ten others injured, including children.

According to US authorities, the 40-year-old suspect rammed his vehicle into the front of the church before opening fire on worshippers and then setting the building ablaze.

The attack took place while hundreds of people were inside the church in Grand Blanc Township, near Flint.

The man got out of the pickup with two American flags raised in the truck bed and started shooting, Police Chief William Renye told reporters.