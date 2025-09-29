ADNOC Distribution unveils refreshed ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ Brand

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution today unveiled ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ a comprehensive re-launch of its iconic ADNOC Oasis convenience brand. The transformation introduces a refreshed brand identity along with a premium ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and elevated customer experience. This strategic move strengthens ADNOC Distribution’s leadership in the UAE’s convenience and mobility retail landscape.

ADNOC Oasis, an iconic Emirati institution, serves millions of customers annually across its expanding network of 379 locations in the UAE, as well as in Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “ADNOC Oasis has been a firm fixture in the communities we have served for decades. With the launch of ‘Oasis by ADNOC,’ we are refining what we do best - delivering quality, variety, and accessibility - while staying true to our Emirati identity. This refreshed identity reflects a renewed promise to create welcoming spaces for the moments that connect people.”

The refreshed identity modernises the Oasis brand while honouring its Emirati roots. Central to this update is the introduction of the ‘On-the-Gourmet’ concept, designed to meet rising customer demand for premium, on-the-go food and beverage offerings. By blending high quality with speed and convenience, the concept reinforces ‘Oasis by ADNOC’s position as the UAE’s go-to destination for accessible gourmet dining.

The updated menu features an expanded beverage selection, alongside new food options. Reflecting its commitment to local talent and industry, ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ also champions Emirati entrepreneurs by featuring UAE-made products, locally sourced ingredients, and homegrown F&B brands across its stores.

The brand refresh comes amid strong momentum in ADNOC Distribution’s non-fuel retail (NFR) business. In H1 2025, NFR gross profit increased by 15%, daily non-fuel transactions rose by 11%, and convenience store gross profit grew by 21%, driven by higher transaction volumes, improved conversion rates, and an expanded product range. Premium offerings, including barista-prepared beverages, saw a 25% year-on-year increase in daily sales, reflecting the success of new menu innovations and enhanced customer experience.

