TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polarisation, extremism

BRUSSELS, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its Belgium office, took part in the conference - Bridging Divides: Addressing Polarisation and Extremism Among Europe’s Youth - organised by the International Movement for Peace & Coexistence (IMPAC), in cooperation with the office of MEP Antonio López-Istúriz White, at the European Parliament in Brussels. The participation came as part of the Centre’s efforts to counter extremism through the dissemination of knowledge.

Researcher Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi delivered a keynote address on behalf of TRENDS, underlining the growing challenges of polarisation and extremism among Europe’s youth. He stressed that these challenges are largely tied to the increasing influence of certain extremist political movements, particularly those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, which operate through various non-governmental organisations across Europe. He explained that these groups deliberately seek to sow division in European societies, exploiting narratives and targeting vulnerable groups to advance their agendas.

The address stressed the need to understand how these structures operate, often hiding behind banners of “progressivism” or “woke” ideologies. It pointed to their severe consequences for Europe’s social fabric. He added that such groups contribute to youth radicalisation and undermine integration efforts through financial backing, strategic partnerships, and extremist propaganda.

TRENDS also called for identifying the sources of power and funding of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliated organisations, as highlighted in TRENDS’ reports and seminars, to counter their malign influence and safeguard Europe’s values of unity and inclusivity.

The address also emphasised the central role of education in countering extremism, describing it as a vital tool to equip youth with critical thinking skills and resilience against harmful ideologies. It called for educational reforms that promote openness, dialogue and deeper understanding of diverse perspectives, citing the Brussels Roundtable as an example of advancing anti-indoctrination curricula and prevention efforts.

TRENDS also reviewed lessons from international experiences, most notably the United Arab Emirates’ de-radicalisation model, which provides valuable insights on cooperation between governments, communities and institutions to combat extremism. It further cautioned against negative outcomes in some regions where Brotherhood-linked organisations have fuelled division instead of fostering unity.

The address concluded that confronting polarisation and extremism requires global cooperation, vigilance and a steadfast commitment to peace, tolerance and integration to ensure a future of unity and progress for Europe’s youth.

For his part, Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of The Global Imams Council – Canada, and Advisor on Counter-Extremism and Terrorism Affairs at TRENDS, affirmed that Islamist networks, foremost among them the Muslim Brotherhood, are pursuing a coordinated, long-term strategy aimed at infiltrating Europe and undermining its democratic institutions.

Speaking on behalf of TRENDS before the European Parliament, Imam Tawhidi warned that this represents a patient and strategically escalating campaign designed to weaken Europe’s democratic institutions, stressing that these groups operate according to well-studied plans rather than as random actors. He praised the pivotal role of the UAE and TRENDS in confronting extremist ideologies and promoting intellectual and societal security.