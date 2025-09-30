UAE, Australia issue joint statement on visit of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

ABU DHABI, 29th September, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates and Australia have issued a joint statement on the official visit to the UAE by Prime Minister, the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, on September 29th.

Following is the text of the statement:

"1. On 29 September 2025, during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marking 50 years of diplomatic relations between Australia and the UAE, the Prime Minister of Australia, the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, met the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Leaders underscored the strong and enduring friendship between their two countries, which has grown since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1975. In recognition of those ties, the Leaders have decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

Advancing shared prosperity

2. Noting that non-oil trade between the UAE and Australia continued to grow significantly in 2024, the Leaders committed to growing the economic relationship for the prosperity of both countries. The two sides welcomed the expected entry into force of the Australia-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 1 October 2025 and the Investment Protection Agreement. Together with the associated investment Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs), these instruments will form the cornerstone of the bilateral trade and investment relationship, unlocking economic opportunities, strengthening supply chains and advancing shared prosperity through enhancing market access and reducing trade barriers.



3. The CEPA will deepen cooperation to create new opportunities for businesses to drive growth, innovation and job creation. Central to this is fostering sustainable and inclusive trade by creating a supportive environment that enables Indigenous Peoples, organizations, and businesses; small and medium-sized enterprises; and women-led businesses to actively participate in and benefit from international trade and investment facilitated by the CEPA. Leaders recognized the significance of the CEPA containing the first ever standalone chapter on First Nations trade and investment in an Australian trade agreement.

4. The two sides noted the shared importance both countries place on two-way investment in renewable and green energy, critical minerals, agriculture and food, infrastructure, artificial intelligence and data centers. The Leaders underscored the UAE’s important role as a global logistics center and hub, serving as a gateway for Australia’s exports to the broader region and beyond. They also committed to explore opportunities to further strengthen air connectivity.

5. The Leaders reiterated a shared commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system, including strengthening and reforming the World Trade Organization. Both Leaders emphasized the importance of robust economic cooperation and participation in global trade and investment frameworks, with a focus on advancing multilateral agreements.

Our people at the heart of the partnership

6. The Leaders recognized their peoples as central to every aspect of the bilateral relationship. The longstanding connections between them are built on mutual values of respect. They reaffirmed the importance of a world where Indigenous Peoples’ rights and traditions are respected, Indigenous businesses thrive in open markets, and Indigenous Peoples are active participants and beneficiaries of the international system.

7. The Leaders noted the United Nations Security Council’s recognition in Resolution 2686 that hate speech, racism, gender discrimination and acts of extremism can contribute to driving conflict. In this context, the two sides further committed to enhance their partnership to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and to jointly address extremism, racism and hate speech.

Education and research collaboration

8. The Leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening academic and educational cooperation, and committed to work toward greater linkages and mobility, including in education, technical and vocational education and training, research and institutional partnerships. This will build on existing collaboration, including through the network of Australian universities and Australian schools in the UAE. Both sides highlighted the value of facilitating student and faculty mobility, and supporting the development of joint degree programs in priority fields such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy, information technology, health and medical sciences, and environmental sciences.

Advancing cooperation on energy, sustainability, and climate action

9. The Leaders reiterated the importance of international cooperation in addressing climate change and accelerating the global transition to net zero emissions. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, recognizing the urgency of collective action.

10. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the UAE’s role as host of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) since 2011. Both Leaders reaffirmed their support for IRENA as the intergovernmental platform dedicated to advancing the global adoption and sustainable expansion of renewable energy.

11. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended the UAE for its successful hosting of COP28 and reaffirmed Australia’s support for the UAE Consensus. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, acknowledged Australia’s candidacy to host COP31 in partnership with the Pacific.

12. The Leaders highlighted the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, and scheduled to convene in the UAE in December 2026, as a key opportunity to advance global water efforts. They acknowledged their countries’ contributions to advancing water technology and innovation to scale up water solutions, including the UAE’s launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

Partners in peace and security

13. The Leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and stability, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and the need to respect sovereignty and uphold international law. both sides expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and welcomed each other’s ongoing efforts in delivering humanitarian aid. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese acknowledged the UAE’s significant role in the humanitarian response.

14. The Leaders expressed their deep concern over escalations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and both called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of all hostages and detainees. They stressed the urgent need for rapid, unhindered, and safe delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in need. They also stressed the urgent need to advance a serious political horizon for the resumption of negotiations to achieve a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, and lasting peace and security for the State of Israel and the State of Palestine. In this regard, the UAE welcomed Australia’s role in building new global momentum toward this goal and its decision to recognize the State of Palestine on 21 September 2025.

15. The Leaders reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles, including through the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel. Both Leaders committed to explore deeper cooperation on protracted humanitarian challenges, with particular focus on the most vulnerable.

16. Australia acknowledged the role of the UAE in facilitating its regional defense engagement and global defense mobility. Both Leaders recommitted to longstanding, institutionalized defense and security cooperation. They recognized their enduring partnership on law enforcement, customs and immigration, and efforts to combat the movement of illegal drugs and illicit commodities. The Leaders decided to further strengthen their cooperation in combatting transnational organized crime, money laundering, terrorism and its financing, extremism, people smuggling and human trafficking, in line with international human rights standards, including through regional mechanisms such as the Bali Process on People Smuggling, Trafficking in Persons and Related Transnational Crime.

Global challenges, shared responsibility

17. The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. They committed to advance cooperation on shared development priorities, including in support of Small Island Developing States. The Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a Pacific region that is peaceful, stable and prosperous with the Pacific Islands Forum at its heart.

18. The Leaders stressed the importance of reaching a peaceful solution to the dispute over the three islands – Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa – through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice, in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the UN.

Strategic Partnership implementation

19. The above shared values and identified areas of cooperation are the foundation of the Strategic Partnership."

