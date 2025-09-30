UAE strongly condemns attack targeting church in Michigan

ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, United States, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE’s expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of the United States, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in this heinous attack.