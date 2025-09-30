SBWC showcases women entrepreneurs at Emirates Perfumes Exhibition

SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) has announced its participation in the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2025, which will be held from 3rd to 12th October at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Using its dedicated booth, the Council provides a strong platform for Emirati and UAE-based entrepreneurs to showcase their brands to an international audience. Featuring a carefully selected range of local enterprises, the exhibition connects members directly with global buyers, leading retailers, and thousands of fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.

This strategic participation underscores SBWC’s commitment to empowering female-led businesses and amplifying their presence in key economic sectors. The perfume and oud industry, a cornerstone of Arabian heritage, presents a strong growth market, and the exhibition serves as an ideal stage for these businesses to gain invaluable market exposure.

“Our presence at the Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition 2025 once again demonstrates a direct investment in the global potential of our members’ brands,” said Maryam Bin Al Sheikh, Director of Sharjah Business Women Council. “Beyond a showcase, this is a strategic initiative to open doors to international trade and collaboration, directly contributing to the UAE’s economic diversification and supporting our efforts in elevating female enterprise.”

The Emirates Perfumes & Oud Exhibition is a premier event for luxury fragrances, attracting industry professionals and connoisseurs from across the globe. Attendees can explore rare oriental perfumes, high-end oud varieties and innovative aromatic blends.