Renewables cover 57% of German electricity use in first nine months

BERLIN, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) -- Renewable energy sources, mainly wind and solar, accounted for nearly 57 percent of Germany's electricity consumption in the first three quarters of the year, the same level as a year earlier, according to industry data released on Tuesday.

Preliminary calculations by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg and the German Association of Energy and Water Industries showed that solar power generation rose by almost a quarter, while output from onshore wind farms fell by 12 percent due to weak wind conditions in the first quarter.

Gross electricity production rose by 0.9 percent year-on-year. Lignite and hard coal made up just over 20 percent of the power mix, while gas-fired plants contributed around 16 percent.

Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche said she aims to adjust Germany's energy transition strategy, projecting slower growth in electricity demand in the coming years. This could affect the expansion of renewables and the power grid. She noted that, to cut costs, the government is considering scrapping subsidies for small rooftop solar systems. Reiche reaffirmed the government's target of raising the share of renewable power to 80 percent by 2030.

