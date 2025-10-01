German pavilion at WETEX hosts 20 companies setting new benchmarks in water, energyو sustainability

DUBAI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – Germany’s pavilion at the 27th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) this year hosts 20 globally renowned companies showcasing breakthrough innovations in sustainability and technology – all designed to help cities and utilities become smarter, greener and more efficient. These pioneering solutions reflect Germany’s commitment to advancing sustainable development and smart infrastructure in collaboration with the UAE.

“WETEX consolidates the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany in the fields of energy, renewable energy, research and development, sustainability and future industries, as well as sectors based on innovation and advanced technology. It is a global platform for exploring further investment opportunities that benefit the economies of both countries,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Alexander Schönfelder, Germany’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “Two years after COP28 in Dubai, we must work even more intensively towards the implementation of our climate goals, such as transitioning away from fossil fuels and tripling renewables. The new German government has reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to climate action. We are proud that many German companies present here at WETEX are leading in these fields and actively contributing to the achievement of these goals, helping to build a bridge between innovation, sustainability and international cooperation.”

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Germany stood at USD 13.8 billion in 2024, up 5.4% from 2023.