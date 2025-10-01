UAE wins seventh consecutive term on ICAO Council

MONTREAL, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has achieved another milestone on the international stage by winning a seat on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the seventh consecutive term. The elections took place during the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, held in Montreal, Canada, from 23 September to 3 October 2025.

The UAE’s efforts in the international civil aviation sector once again reaffirmed its leading role, distinguished position, and the trust it enjoys at the global level, as the country secured the majority of votes in the elections, which were attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board (Head of the UAE Delegation), and Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA (Deputy Head of the Delegation), alongside ministers and senior officials from ICAO’s 193 member states.

ICAO Council elections are held every three years, where 36 states are elected from among the 193 members, distributed across three groups: Part I for states of chief importance in air transport, Part II for states contributing most to the provision of international air navigation facilities, and Part III for states ensuring geographic representation.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the GCAA Board, said: “This renewed success is a global recognition of the UAE’s journey in civil aviation and a testament to the success of our strategy in building strong regional and international partnerships. It is the result of the wise directives of our leadership, which has always placed special importance on this sector, enabling it to keep pace with the remarkable global developments in aviation. The UAE has proven its ability to be an active partner in shaping global civil aviation policies, while contributing effectively to sustainability, environmental protection, aviation safety and security. This victory affirms our continued commitment to play a vital role in the sector’s economic landscape, where aviation contributes around 18% to our national GDP and is expected to grow further in the coming years. We are proud of the trust of ICAO member states and remain committed to advancing the future of global aviation in line with ICAO’s strategic goals.”

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated: “This seventh consecutive election further cements the UAE’s global leadership in civil aviation and reflects renewed international confidence in our strategic approach and professional management of the sector. It is a testament to the wise vision of our leadership and our continued investments in advanced infrastructure, state-of-the-art airports, aircraft, and the development of highly skilled national talent. The UAE’s re-election to the ICAO Council demonstrates the trust we have earned internationally and regionally, from our balanced diplomatic initiatives and adherence to global standards, and it reinforces the UAE’s position as an influential voice in shaping international civil aviation policies.”

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated: “The UAE’s re-election to the ICAO Council for the seventh term underscores the international recognition of our balanced approach to aviation sector development, providing a safe and sustainable environment for air transport. It also affirms the success of our strategies in investing in national talent and advanced aviation infrastructure. This continuous achievement reflects the confidence of our regional and international partners, as well as our active role in supporting the development of civil aviation standards, ensuring sustainable growth, safety, and security worldwide.”

Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qasmi. Chairman of Sharjah Department of Civil Aviation and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated: “This victory highlights the UAE leadership’s strategic vision and the careful planning that has made our civil aviation sector a model for the region and the world. Continuous investment in national talent and advanced infrastructure has strengthened the country’s position on the international stage. It also represents the confidence of ICAO member states in the UAE’s influential role in promoting regional and international cooperation and contributing to civil aviation policies that ensure safety, sustainability, and technological advancement of the sector.”

Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation-Ras Al Khaimah and a member of the GCAA Board of Directors, stated: “The UAE’s continues success in securing a seat on the ICAO Council underscores the international community’s recognition of the country’s role in supporting the safety and efficiency of the global civil aviation system, and highlights its ongoing investment in developing national talent and modern air transport infrastructure. It also reflects international appreciation for the vital role the UAE plays, as well as for its continuous initiatives and efforts that support the growth and advancement of the future of civil aviation.”

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Salami, Chairman of the Fujairah Civil Aviation Authority and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Civil Aviation Authority, extended his congratulations to the UAE wise leadership, the GCAA Board of Directors, and all those working in the civil aviation sector in the UAE on this remarkable achievement. He stated that this reflects the UAE's growing stature as a key diplomatic and strategic partner, capable of making effective contributions to the organization's committees and initiatives aimed at enhancing safety, sustainability, and development within the global air transport system, and also praised the UAE's competent and professional representation. He added that the UAE's success is not merely an electoral victory, but rather a true reflection of the international and regional community's confidence in the UAE's vision and sound policies for developing the civil aviation sector and initiatives serving the interests of future generations.

For his part, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said: “The UAE’s seventh consecutive victory is an achievement we are all proud of, reflecting our solid standing and the trust of the international aviation community. Since joining the ICAO Council in 2007, the UAE has been a credible and influential voice in strategic aviation discussions and decisions. We have introduced pioneering initiatives that enhanced the efficiency and safety of global aviation, including the International Civil Aviation Leaders Program, the AI Lab in Aviation, and the International Cooperation Program for capacity-building. This success confirms that the UAE is not just a member of the Council, but a strategic partner in shaping the future of international civil aviation.”

This achievement further highlights the leading role of the UAE’s aviation sector, which contributes nearly 18% to the national GDP, provides about one million jobs, and connects the country with more than 304 international airports worldwide.

In addition, during the ICAO Assembly, the UAE presented a wide range of working papers across technical, operational, economic, administrative, legal, and environmental domains. These contributions reflected innovative ideas and initiatives that will play a key role in supporting sector growth and addressing challenges to its sustainability.

