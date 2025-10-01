SEWA wins HR tech award at SHRM MENA Awards 2025

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has won the Excellence in Human Resources Technology Award at the SHRM MENA Awards 2025, securing second place in the UAE and third place across the Middle East.

The award recognises SEWA’s efforts in adopting and implementing advanced digital solutions, including artificial intelligence and integrated smart platforms, which have improved employee experience, streamlined procedures, and enhanced decision-making efficiency.

SEWA also took part in the SHRM MENA 2025 Annual Conference, one of the leading global platforms exploring the future of the workplace and emerging HR trends.

The authority received special recognition from Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chair of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, for its role in preparing and empowering young national talent, supporting professional growth, and driving institutional excellence.