Sharjah Free Zones showcase investment solutions at Global Rail 2025

SHARJAH, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) and the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) are participating in the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference, which opened yesterday at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

At the event, the Sharjah free zones are showcasing a diverse portfolio of investment opportunities tailored for companies in the transport, logistics, and infrastructure sectors.

In addition, participants are learning about the advanced infrastructure, integrated services, specialised customs and logistics facilities that these zones offer, positioning companies to expand operations and gain enhanced access to regional and international markets.

During the three-day exhibition, the two free zones are highlighting their pivotal role in supporting the UAE's logistics sector. They are presenting a suite of integrated solutions designed not only to meet but exceed investor expectations, providing the strategic tools businesses need to scale and succeed in competitive regional and global markets.

Sharjah International Airport Free Zone stands out for its unique strategic location adjacent to Sharjah International Airport, enabling seamless movement of goods and reinforcing its role as a premier gateway for companies seeking access to the Middle East and North Africa markets.

Meanwhile, HFZA has earned a reputation as a leading global investment hub across diverse economic sectors and a vital logistics centre. It is home to an advanced Global Logistics Park and a deep-water port with a depth of 14 metres, alongside a 7-metre-deep inner harbour designed to accommodate the latest generation of vessels.

HFZA is further bolstered by its strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, which collectively support the efficient distribution of integrated services through land, sea, and air transport.

Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of SAIF Zone and HFZA, emphasised that participation in Global Rail 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment as the transport and infrastructure sector undergoes unprecedented transformation.

He added that during the exhibition, industry leaders and key decision-makers have the opportunity to engage directly, exchange expertise, and explore strategic partnerships aimed at reinforcing supply chains and advancing logistics innovation.

Al Mazrouei said that showcasing the facilities offered by both free zones, including advanced infrastructure and integrated digital services, would reinforce confidence in Sharjah’s position as a reliable, long-term investment partner for international companies.

Global Rail 2025 offers a comprehensive agenda, featuring an Innovation Hub dedicated to showcasing revolutionary technologies and facilitating connections between innovators, investors, and key decision-makers.