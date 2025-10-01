Muslim Council of Elders condemns Michigan church attack

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the attack that targeted a church in Michigan, United States, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of innocent people.

In its statement, the Council reiterated its absolute rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism, which are contrary to the teachings of divine religions, international laws, norms, and human and moral values. These principles prohibit attacks on places of worship and assaults on innocent civilians.

The Muslim Council of Elders called for intensified international efforts to promote the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

The Council extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the United States and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the heinous attack.