Sports Industry Forum discusses AI applications in sports

ABU DHABI, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – The ninth edition of the Sports Industry Forum kicked off today at the Yas Convention Center, Yas Marina Circuit. The two-day event, which attracts a wide range of sports industry professionals and experts from around the world as wellas leaders from government, sport, and business.

The 2025 Forum is supported by the Department of Community Development, the Department of Culture & Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council with official partners Ethara, Wasserman Live and Nielsen Sports.

The first day of the forum's sessions discussed the most prominent future trends in the sports industry, and the role of technology and global partnerships in enhancing the region's position as a leading destination for international sporting events.

The opening session addressed Abu Dhabi's plans to elevate its global sporting presence, amid a significant number of sporting events expected in the coming period.

Ghanim Al Hajeri, Undersecretary, UAE Ministry of Sports, reviewed the development of the national sports system and the progress of the national strategy for sports development so far.

He told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Ministry of Sports is keen to participate in such conferences to highlight its projects and inform partners about its efforts to make sports a way of life through community and school sports, talent discovery, and digital transformation in the sports sector.

Ian Rush, formerLiverpool F.C. and Wales national team footballer, and Robbie Fowler, former professional footballer, Liverpool F.C. and England National Team, spoke in a special session about leadership and sports legacy.

While Andrew Thompson, Managing Director, SailGP, stressed the need for rewriting the rules of global sport,a panel discussion brought together Fred Baker, Sports & Entertainment Leader, IBM, and Alex Brunori, Vice President Brand and Brand Experience, G42, to share insights about AI applications in sports.

Former Liverpool star Robbie Fowler expressed his pride in being in Abu Dhabi to participate in this major event, which represents a positive opportunity to highlight this important and rapidly evolving industry.

"I have participated in the forum over the past years, and I can see the great passion, not just for one sport, but for many sports, which reflects the great efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council to attract attention to this city,’’ he said, stressing that the Abu Dhabi government, thanks to its vision, is able to implement its plans with continued success, which makes Abu Dhabi the ideal destination for developing sports in the region and the world.