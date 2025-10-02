24th Zayed Charity Run to take place in Abu Dhabi next November

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, the 24th Zayed Charity Run will take place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday 29 November 2025.

Recognised around the world as the kindest run in the world, the Zayed Charity Run is more than just a sporting occasion. It is a humanitarian movement that honours the life and values of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in generosity, compassion, and bringing people together for the greater good.

The 2025 edition will start at Wahat Al Karama and finish at ERTH Hotel Abu Dhabi, where both locations will be transformed into community villages. Families, children, and spectators will enjoy an atmosphere filled with food and beverage kiosks, entertainment, and activities.

Participants of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the 3km, 5km, and 10km runs, reaffirming the event’s spirit of inclusivity and unity. Proceeds from the 2025 run will support three research programmes at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC): advancing personalised cancer therapy through tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), developing a Bioinformatics and AI platform to drive precision medicine for conditions such as multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes, and the Perinatal Project, which transforms donated placental tissue into innovative treatments for skin care and wound healing, emphasising the run’s mission to promote health, innovation, and community impact.

Lt Gen (Rtd) Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “The Zayed Charity Run is more than a sporting event, it is a profound tribute to the timeless values of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. It embodies his enduring legacy of generosity, compassion, and humanity.

“In this Year of Community 2025, the run takes on an even greater meaning as it unites people of all nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds in a powerful celebration of health, solidarity, and giving. Its return to Abu Dhabi this November reaffirms the emirate’s unwavering commitment to philanthropy, and reflects our leadership’s vision of fostering a stronger, healthier, and more compassionate world for generations to come.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, emphasised that the Zayed Charity Run continues to receive the generous patronage and unwavering support of the UAE’s wise leadership. This, he noted, reflects the leadership’s deep commitment to the race’s humanitarian mission and its dedication to embedding sports as an integral part of community life, promoting health, vitality, and happiness.

Al Awani said: “The run stands as a symbol of civilisation that embodies the vision and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace. It reflects his legacy of giving and humanitarian work, an eternal heritage that continues to inspire generations.

“The Organising Committee remains committed to dedicating the proceeds of the run to support medical and charitable institutions, helping provide treatment for patients and extending assistance to those in need. This reinforces the event’s role as a pioneering platform that seamlessly combines sport and humanitarian work in its most inspiring form.”

On this occasion, Prof. Yendry Ventura, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC), said: “We are honored that the Zayed Charity Run this year will be donating a portion of its proceeds to support our pioneering programs at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center. Our mission is to lead groundbreaking translational research and clinical trials globally while spearheading clinical education and delivering innovative patient care tailored to the needs of the UAE and the MENA region.

The support from the Zayed Charity Run reinforces our commitment to being a trusted partner in human care, promoting medical innovation, and contributing to a healthier and more compassionate future, focusing on the human.”

Since it was first held in 2001, under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Zayed Charity Run has grown into an international movement of kindness, spreading Sheikh Zayed’s values to communities across the world. From Abu Dhabi to New York and Cairo, and now expanding to Beijing, Rio de Janeiro, Miami, and Budapest, the run has become a global platform for unity, charity, and hope.