UOS honours winners of Award for Excellence in Islamic Studies

SHARJAH, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the theme “Resolving Contentions around the Hadith of al-Bukhari and Muslim,” the University of Sharjah has announced the winners of its prestigious Award for Excellence in Islamic Studies for the academic year 2024/2025.

This year’s prize was awarded jointly to Professor Mohamed Odeh Ahmed Al-Houri from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Professor Mohamed Sayed Ahmed Shehata from the Arab Republic of Egypt. The award ceremony was organised by the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies and held under the patronage of Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education in Scotland.

The Award for Excellence in Islamic Studies is an international accolade organised annually by the University of Sharjah’s College of Sharia and Islamic Studies. It recognises distinguished researchers for peer-reviewed and published work in specialised fields of Islamic jurisprudence, aiming to foster innovation in Islamic studies.

The event drew senior figures from academia and public life. Attendees included Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah Foundation; Mirza Hussein Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al-Maktoum College; and Professor Kotb Rissouni, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at UOS; Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General of Dubai Human Resources Department and CEO of Dar Al Ber Society; and several other prominent scholars, officials, and Islamic studies enthusiasts..