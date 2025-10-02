International Charity Organisation launches 2025 Mosques and Wells Campaign

AJMAN, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Charity Organisation has launched its 2025 Mosques and Wells Campaign under the slogan "A Lasting Gift, an Ongoing Impact."

The campaign seeks to build, maintain and furnish mosques, dig and repair wells, and provide clean water in impoverished areas worldwide, strengthening its developmental role in serving vulnerable communities.

Dr. Khalid Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the Organisation, underscored that the campaign responds to the pressing needs of remote villages, where residents face difficulties in accessing clean water and lack adequate places of worship. He stressed that the Organisation seeks to create sustainable solutions that will leave a meaningful and lasting impact.

Al Khaja added that the projects will be sustainable through the use of solar energy in wells and mosques, with the initiative covering several African and Arab countries.