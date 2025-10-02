NMDC Group enters Philippines market with $610.1 million project

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging, announced today the signing of a contract with the Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) to undertake large-scale dredging and land reclamation activities in Manila Bay, Philippines.

With a total value of US$610.1 million, NMDC Group will undertake a thirty-month project encompassing approximately 130 hectares of island reclamation as part of a groundbreaking development project to build a new eco-friendly, waterfront city. The scope covers sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction, and rock placement.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group, commented, “By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth. We take pride in applying NMDC Group’s world-class expertise to contribute to innovative, sustainable projects, which create value for communities and industries alike.”

Manuel S. Gonzales, President of PHCC, stated, “We are delighted to work with NMDC Group, a globally renowned entity that has an unparalleled multi-jurisdiction track record of successful, innovative projects. We look forward to partnering with NMDC to fulfill our vision of creating a new eco-friendly, waterfront city.”

The collaboration closely follows a series of announcements by NMDC Group and marks its first large-scale project in the Philippines, adding to its growing project portfolio of activities in Asia.