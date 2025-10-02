National Experts Programme reveals mentors for fourth cohort

ABU DHABI, 2nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Experts Programme (NEP) has unveiled the list of mentors participating in its fourth cohort. Developed in 2019 under the direction of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, NEP is a launchpad for Emirati experts who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

The 25 mentors bring leadership expertise from across government and business, including the UAE Cabinet. Together, they will provide NEP experts with guidance on career progression and strategic insights to support their development.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, continues to provide strategic guidance to ensure that NEP remains closely aligned with the nation’s evolving priorities.

Sheikh Theyab emphasised the importance of investing in human capital and developing a generation of sector experts capable of driving sustainable progress across national priority sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed affirmed that NEP plays a vital role in supplying national sectors with the expertise and capabilities required to meet the country’s strategic goals, ensuring long-term development and meeting the growing demand for Emirati talent in fields of national interest.

From its inception, NEP has worked to empower Emirati experts across emerging and future-focused sectors. The programme reflects the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership in preparing a new generation of national experts to meet the country’s aspirations across all critical areas.

Ahmad Talib Al Shamsi, Director of the National Experts Programme, also highlighted the importance of the programme in nurturing homegrown talent, fostering national expertise, and boosting the UAE’s competitive edge both locally and globally.

The list of mentors includes some of the most prominent names from the UAE’s public and private sectors, including, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; and Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet.

It also includes Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; Eng. Salem Butti Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General of UAE Space Agency; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Community Development Authority Dubai; Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Executive Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Moreover, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute; Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group; Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); Badr Jafar, Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, UAE; Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Properties; Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth; Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42; Dr. Andrew Jackson, Group Chief AI Officer of G42, were also included in the list.

The mentors will work with a cohort that is distinguished by the high academic calibre of its participants, with 24 percent holding doctoral degrees and 76 percent holding master’s degrees.

The experts represent a wide range of priority national sectors, including culture and identity, energy and renewables, economic development, education, mobility and logistics, foreign affairs, financial services, the UAE Cabinet, digital government innovation, sustainability, space and cyber, satellite technology, advanced defence technology, security, media, community development and social services, biodiversity, Advanced Sciences and the Future Economy, technology and innovation, real estate development and investment, artificial intelligence, health and well-being, food security, water innovation, and philanthropy.

