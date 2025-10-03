WETEX concludes with 37 thematic seminars on energy, water, sustainability

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), concluded Thursday after three days of discussions, innovation showcases and specialised knowledge exchange. The final day featured 37 seminars that brought together experts and specialists from leading local and international companies.

The seminars addressed a wide spectrum of vital topics, including ethical planning for electric vehicle infrastructure, disruptive technologies in energy, water and environment, sustainable cables, digitalisation in accelerating energy transition, and extended reality applications in power transmission. Other sessions examined renewable energy pathways, industrial efficiency, decarbonisation strategies, and governance frameworks to reduce supply chain emissions and advance net-zero goals.

On the water front, experts explored smart quality management systems, energy-efficient wastewater treatment, and new technologies to expand the adoption of advanced water solutions. Innovation-focused discussions highlighted artificial intelligence applications in IT services and safety, predictive maintenance of solar panels, next-generation global networks, robotic cafés, and novel recycling practices.

The health and safety programme shed light on DEWA’s wellness initiatives, the evolving role of occupational safety specialists, and AI-driven solutions for construction site safety and workforce empowerment.

The exhibition’s closing day also featured interactive workshops and networking sessions aimed at strengthening collaboration between DEWA and its suppliers, with a focus on enhancing partnerships, promoting sustainability and advancing the circular economy.