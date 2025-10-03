Nations’ standing measured by responsibility in advancing peace: Scholar

WASHINGTON, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, said the standing of major nations is measured by their responsibility in promoting peace, stressing the urgent need to end wars and protect human life without discrimination.

Addressing a symposium on 'Inclusive Citizenship' hosted by the US Senate in Washington and organised by the International Religious Freedom Roundtable and the New Alliance of Virtue, in the presence of more than 100 diplomats, experts, faith leaders and representatives of international organisations, he described destructive conflicts, particularly in Gaza, as a true test of humanity’s conscience.

Shaikh bin Bayyah underlined that modern citizenship is a constitutional bond rooted in peace and well-being, and a framework for managing diversity through the protection of five universal rights: religion, life, intellect, family, and property. These, he said, are the basis for the common good and coexistence.

He noted that the UAE’s philosophy of fostering a diverse and harmonious society is embodied in the Prophetic saying, “O seeker of good, come forward; O seeker of evil, desist”—a principle combining the promotion of peace with the rejection of injustice. This approach, he added, was laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continues under President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also presented landmark initiatives launched by the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, including the Marrakech Declaration, the Charter of New Alliance of Virtue, and the Abu Dhabi Declaration for Inclusive Citizenship.

Participants praised his address, affirming that it reflects the UAE’s role as a bridge of values between East and West and a partner in promoting peace and coexistence.