UAE: Early childhood development cornerstone of nation's vision

NEW YORK, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, stated that early childhood development in the UAE goes beyond being a sectoral issue, serving instead as a cornerstone of the country’s national vision and a key pillar of sustainable development and progress.

Speaking as the UAE representative at first-ever International Financing Summit for Early Childhood, hosted by UNICEF in New York as part of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Al Falasi said the global dialogue places early childhood at the heart of sustainable development efforts.

In a government leaders’ session, attended by ministers from Sierra Leone, Ukraine and Brazil, she highlighted the UAE’s commitment to data-driven strategies, child protection legislation such as the Federal Law on Child Rights Law (Wadeema), thanks to which the country has recorded rising kindergarten enrolment. She also noted family support initiatives and flexible workplace policies for working mothers.

Al Falasi stressed that mental health has been prioritised, citing the Fatima bint Mubarak Forum on Mental Health, which brought together thousands of experts and participants last year. She pointed to Abu Dhabi’s child data systems recently recognised by the OECD for alignment with global responsible data standards.

She emphasised that the UAE continues to coordinate strategies in early childhood development, share best practices internationally, and ensure inclusivity, including for children of determination. She called for collective global efforts that prioritise quality over quantity, underscoring that investment in early childhood is not optional but a necessity for sustainable development.

The summit, co-hosted by UNICEF and Theirworld, aimed to elevate early childhood development on the global agenda, mobilise at least $1 billion in financing, and strengthen cross-sectoral interventions.