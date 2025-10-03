UAE delivers urgent medical aid to Botswana

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates has delivered urgent medical aid to the Republic of Botswana in response to the medical emergency that was declared by Duma Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana, in August 2025. The initiative demonstrates the UAE’s steadfast commitment to international solidarity with 91 tonnes of essential medicines and supplies provided to support Botswana‘s increasingly strained healthcare system.

The UAE and Botswana share longstanding relations. As a demonstration of support with the leadership of Botswana during these challenging times, the UAE’s wise leadership directed the dispatch of an aircraft carrying urgent medical aid to enhance the capacity of hospitals and medical centers to provide essential treatment and care to citizens and residents.

The aid arrives during a critical time for Botswana's health sector, which is facing a state of emergency due to a severe shortage of medical supplies. The crisis has been exacerbated by increasing global demand and escalating costs. Public health facilities across the country have reported acute shortages of medicines, particularly affecting patients with chronic medical conditions. The aid delivered will address this shortage and ensure the continuity of healthcare in hospitals and clinics in Botswana.

The shipment was received by Mahash Saeed Al Hameli, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to Botswana, who presented it to Lawrence Ookeditse, Botswana’s Acting Minister of Health. Al Hameli emphasised that this initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing the capacities of the healthcare sector in Botswana and its ability to address challenges.

Furthermore, Al Hameli affirmed that the initiative reflects the close ties and cooperation between the two countries, and demonstrates the UAE’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian solidarity and supporting communities in need.

For his part, Ookeditse expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for this initiative, underscoring its importance in providing healthcare services and enhancing Botswana’s ability to meet medical needs, particularly amid shortages in medication and essential treatments. He affirmed that this partnership reflects the importance of cooperation and international solidarity in addressing urgent challenges in the healthcare sector.

This aid forms part of the UAE’s humanitarian ongoing and its endeavors to support the healthcare systems in addressing crises, particularly in the African continent, a region that remains a central focus for the UAE. Furthermore, these initiatives reflect the enduring relations between the UAE and countries in Africa.

The UAE expressed its appreciation to the Government of Botswana and the Ministry of Health for their cooperation in facilitating the delivery of this assistance. The UAE will continue to support development and humanitarian partnerships with Botswana to enhance the health and well-being of its people.