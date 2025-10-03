UAE win four medals at 3rd West Asia U20 Athletics Championship

BEIRUT, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE national athletics team captured four medals – two gold, one silver, and one bronze – on the opening day of the 3rd West Asia U20 Athletics Championship “Beirut 2025,” which runs in Lebanon until 5 October with the participation of around 250 athletes from 10 countries.

Mariam Karim clinched gold in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 1:03.62 minutes, while Al Yaziya Tariq secured gold in the pole vault after clearing 2.60m. Arwa Ali earned silver and Laila Ahmed took bronze in the women’s 100m.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Mur, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, said the four-medal haul reflects the UAE athletes’ strong performance and the success of the federation’s strategy to develop future champions across all categories.