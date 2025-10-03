SRTA enhances future of sustainable transportation

SHARJAH, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) participated in the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference (GRTIEC), presenting unique and smart projects aimed at achieving sustainability in the transportation sector and enhancing the future readiness of the emirate's infrastructure, in line with rapid global developments in this field, and aligning with the Sharjah government's vision to develop the public transportation system and adopt the latest technological solutions to serve the community.

Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman of SRTA, emphasised that the projects unveiled during the exhibition are the result of continuous efforts by relevant departments within the Authority to achieve qualitative additions and enhance the efficiency of services provided, while ensuring safer transportation methods using modern technologies and artificial intelligence tools.

Al Othmani added that SRTA focuses, in all its initiatives, on enhancing customer experience and providing services that meet the needs of residents and visitors. He noted that future plans will witness more innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing integration between various modes of transport and support environmental sustainability efforts.

Al Othmani pointed out that the Authority showcased two major projects during its participation. The first is smart surveillance cameras in taxis, which were implemented by equipping each vehicle with five AI-powered cameras. Three of these cameras are internal, covering the cockpit and the rear seat for passengers, and two are external, capturing the front and rear.

The second project involved electronic screens displaying bus arrival times at bus stops within the emirate. These were installed next to waiting rooms to provide passengers with accurate and immediate information about trip times, contributing to improving the experience of public transport users and raising their satisfaction levels.

Al Othmani explained that the RTA also participated in the exhibition through its Traffic Control Room project, which connects all traffic signals to a single location. This allows for direct monitoring of traffic flow and density, identifying the number of vehicles at intersections, and then adjusting timings and linking signals to ensure greater vehicle flow. This is known as the "Green Passage" system.

In the same context, the SRTA showcased the Priority Traffic Device project for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, civil defense, and police. This is the first of its kind in the UAE. The project allows emergency vehicles to change the signal to green up to 750 meters before reaching the intersection, ensuring rapid vehicle arrival and enhancing traffic safety for all road users. It also reduces response time and prevents vehicle breakdowns during congestion.

Al Othmani noted that the Authority's pavilion also showcased the Intercity Bus Fleet Management and Ticketing System project. This integrated system aims to increase operational efficiency and improve passenger service, utilising modern bus tracking technologies and the use of electronic tickets. The system enables precise monitoring of the bus's route and location in real-time, the number of passengers, and the driver's adherence to the route. It also detects sudden stops or speeding and reckless driving, contributing to enhanced road safety.