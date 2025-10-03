Dubai Police wins WITSA global award for Emerging Digital Solutions

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the Virtual Technology Centre at the General Department of Training, has won the award of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) in the Emerging Digital Solutions category. The honour recognises Dubai Police’s innovative efforts in employing the latest virtual reality and simulation technologies to enhance police and security training systems.

The award ceremony took place during the WITSA Global AI Summit 2025, which brought together leading technology experts, decision-makers, and innovators from around the world.

Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic Affairs and Training, affirmed that the achievement adds to Dubai Police’s record of excellence and innovation. He stressed that the recognition reflects the force’s strategic vision in embracing digital transformation and adopting smart technologies in security training, strengthening police capabilities and advancing its global leadership.

Brigadier Ahmad Mardas, Director of the General Department of Training, noted that the award highlights Dubai Police’s success in developing an integrated training environment. He emphasised that the innovative training programmes, based on artificial intelligence and virtual reality, raise the efficiency of officers and personnel, equipping them with practical skills that simulate real-life situations and prepare them for future challenges.

Brigadier Dr. Mansour Al Razooqi, Director of the Virtual Technology Centre, explained that the centre has become a global platform for virtual training solutions, and the award serves as motivation to continue innovating. He added that the centre’s advanced systems replicate real-world environments through simulation and VR technologies, offering trainees safe and effective practical experiences.

He stressed that such international recognition from a distinguished organisation like WITSA further cements Dubai Police’s position as a pioneer in adopting future-ready solutions.

Founded in 1978, the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) is an international organisation representing over 80% of the global ICT industry through its national associations. The WITSA Global ICT Excellence Awards honour organisations that deliver innovative and effective digital technology solutions, with the aim of promoting sustainable development, harnessing technology to serve societies, and advancing innovation worldwide.

