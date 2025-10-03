UAE stands as global model in AI leadership: Omar Sultan Al Olama

Astana, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, participated in the activities of the “Digital Bridge 2025” Forum, held in the Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

He also took part in the sessions of the Advisory Artificial Intelligence Council, which convened as part of the forum, with the participation of leading government officials and global experts in artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

In his speech at the forum, Al Olama emphasised that artificial intelligence represents a essential pillar for driving transformative shifts in governance models and enhancing the efficiency of both government and private sector institutions, with positive impacts on societies’ well-being.

Al Olama noted that, under the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE stands as a global model in AI leadership and has adopted a forward-looking approach by implementing a comprehensive national AI strategy, enabling the country to position AI as a key driver of development and establish itself as a global hub for future technologies.

He praised the strong collaborations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Kazakhstan, which enhance opportunities to leverage technology in shaping a more sustainable future. He also commended Kazakhstan’s pioneering role on the global AI landscape, which supports cooperation in scientific research, governance, mobility, and accelerating digital adoption.

Al Olama emphasised that the two nations share a common vision centred on investing in developing talents and fostering strategic partnerships in artificial intelligence initiatives.

Digital Bridge 2025, Kazakhstan’s premier international technology forum, is being held from 2nd to 4th October in Astana. The forum brings together more than 67,000 participants, over 1,000 speakers from more than 100 countries, more than 500 startups, and 500 investors and entrepreneurs. Its diverse tracks cover artificial intelligence, blockchain, healthtech, edutech, IoT, AR and VR, agritech, cybersecurity, e-commerce, space tech, and more.

The UAE and Kazakhstan maintain strategic partnerships. In the past year, the two nations signed 22 bilateral agreements valued at over US$5 billion, with the UAE standing as Kazakhstan’s leading Arab partner in the fields of trade, energy, and transport.

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan share common aspirations in advancing and expanding the applications of artificial intelligence. Kazakhstan’s recent establishment of a dedicated Ministry of Artificial Intelligence underscores its commitment to innovation and digital transformation, while the UAE has led the way in the region by launching the first National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

Both nations are determined to forge advanced partnerships in frontier technologies, including generative AI, capacity building, and the development of regulatory and ethical frameworks, with the aim of fostering sustainable development and contributing to a shared digital future that benefits both countries, the wider region, and the global community.