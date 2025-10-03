Abu Dhabi Awards launches 2nd edition of Young Ambassadors Programme

ABU DHABI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Awards has launched the second edition of its “Young Ambassadors” programme at the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, with the participation of members of the UAE Children’s Parliament, the Children’s Advisory Council, representatives of the Awards Organising Committee, and members of the media.

The programme aims to empower young ambassadors to represent the Abu Dhabi Awards, raise awareness of its noble values and mission, and encourage the public to nominate inspiring individuals who positively impact the UAE society.

On this occasion, Rym bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood, said, “The launch of the second edition of the ‘Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors’ is a significant milestone in instilling values of giving and social responsibility in our children, while encouraging their active role in serving the nation and society. This programme embodies the Council’s commitment to empowering children and providing them with a platform for constructive dialogue that opens new horizons for the future, while fostering their confidence, creativity, and initiative. This motivates them to continue contributing and shaping the future of the UAE.”

The event included an orientation session for the new cohort of ambassadors, followed by interactive training workshops designed to equip them with the skills to represent the Awards and communicate its values to their peers. The programme also encourages the young ambassadors to act as role models in community participation and volunteerism.

Amal Al Ameri, member of the Abu Dhabi Awards Organising Committee, emphasised that the continuation of the programme in its second edition reflects the Awards’ dedication to empowering future generations and promoting a culture of giving and social responsibility. She noted that the young ambassadors will play a key role in raising awareness of the Awards across all Emirates, ensuring its reach to the widest audience possible.

Al Amri added, “We believe that engaging children at this age strengthens their sense of social responsibility and leadership, and deepens their connection to the principles of giving and selflessness. The ‘Abu Dhabi Awards Young Ambassadors’ programme is a unique platform to develop children’s skills and empower them to be active participants in the journey of goodness. We are proud of the inspiration these ambassadors bring to their peers.”

Aisha bint Humaid Alkhayyal, First Deputy to the President of the UAE Children’s Parliament, and Abu Dhabi Awards Ambassador, stated, “Being part of the Young Ambassadors programme is a valuable opportunity to serve as role models for our peers and promote values of kindness and generosity. We will work together to spread the Awards’ message to our schools and families, and encourage everyone to nominate inspiring individuals whose efforts have made a positive impact in our lives.”

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, these initiatives reflect the essence of Abu Dhabi Awards, which honours inspiring individuals who selflessly contribute to the service of the community.

Over the past 20 years, the Awards have honoured 100 individuals from 18 nationalities for their impactful contributions across healthcare, volunteerism, scientific innovation, heritage preservation, environmental protection, and the empowerment of People of Determination, exemplifying the values of giving and social cohesion that define the UAE.

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit: www.abudhabiawards.ae