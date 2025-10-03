ENOC, Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment to deliver comprehensive LPG solutions

DUBAI, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) composite cylinders to enhance the convenience and safety requirements of residential communities under the MBRHE management.

The MoU, announced at the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) 2025, provides for Emirates Gas to install, supply and distribute composite LPG cylinders and bulk supply solutions by filling central tanks in MBRHE’s housing communities and buildings. It will also offer annual maintenance services to ensure safety and efficiency.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting CEO of ENOC Group, said, “Our partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment demonstrates our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies and industry expertise to enhance the quality of life, through meeting their LPG requirements and providing comprehensive maintenance services.”

Mohammad Hassan AlShehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer at MBRHE, stated that the agreement contributes to enhancing infrastructure and operational efficiency across the residential communities it manages through the adoption of modern and safe energy solutions.

