Crown Prince of Fujairah meets with UN Under-Secretary-General, Vatican Coordinator in Rabat

RABAT, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met separately with Miguel Ángel Moratinos Cuyaubé, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilisations, who is also former EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, and Rev. Dr. Andrea Ciucci, Coordinating Secretary at the Pontifical Academy for Life in the Vatican, on the sidelines of the Crans Montana Forum in Rabat.

During the meetings, discussions covered key issues featured in the 40th session of the event.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad underscored the forum’s role in shaping broader prospects for the New Atlantic space, fostering partnerships, and advancing developmental opportunities that promote peace, stability, and prosperity across the globe.

He also reaffirmed Fujairah’s commitment to its strategic role as a hub supporting comprehensive and sustainable development through its projects in industrial and logistics sectors, while strengthening transoceanic partnerships. This, he noted, stems from the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to enhance the UAE’s and Fujairah’s global standing in pioneering fields.

For their part, Miguel Ángel and Rev. Dr. Andrea Ciucci expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet the Crown Prince of Fujairah, emphasising the importance of fostering intercultural dialogue among decision-makers in international fora that support peace and development worldwide.

The meetings were attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Crown Prince of Fujairah’s Office.