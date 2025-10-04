Trump urges Israel to halt Gaza bombing 'immediately' after Hamas response to peace plan

WASHINGTON, 3rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said Friday that he believes Hamas is prepared for a “lasting peace” after the group responded to a US-backed ceasefire and hostage-exchange proposal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Hamas’ reply signaled readiness for peace and urged Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the hostages out safely and quickly. Right now it's far too dangerous to do that."

He added, “We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long-sought peace in the Middle East.”

Earlier Friday, Hamas announced it was prepared to accept some of the terms in Trump’s plan to end the Gaza war, including the release of all hostages, both living and remains. However Hamas added this release will take place “with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange."

Hamas said it was immediately ready to enter negotiations over the details of the exchange “through the mediators.”

Hamas also affirmed “its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on a Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”