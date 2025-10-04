UN marks World Space Week

NEW YORK, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) – Humanity is looking up – and beyond. This Saturday, World Space Week lifts off, inviting the world to imagine what life might look like beyond planet Earth.

With the 2025 theme “Living in Space,” the celebration highlights how scientific innovation, international law, and collaboration are shaping the future of a potential new chapter in human history among the stars – and the technologies that are already changing life at home.

Established by the UN in 1999, the annual commemoration runs from 4 to 10 October, book-ended by two historic milestones: the 1957 launch of Sputnik 1, the world’s first artificial satellite, and the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, the foundation of international space law.

Today, more than 90 countries launch satellites, and the global space economy is projected to surpass $730 billion by 2030.

“Space is not a distant dream. It’s already a shared reality,” said Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs (OOSA). “If we work together, it can help us solve Earth’s most pressing challenges.”

This year’s theme invites the public to imagine life beyond Earth, from lunar bases to long-term orbital missions. But many of the technologies enabling life off planet already underpin everyday life on Earth.

From solar panels to water purification systems, innovations born of space research have transformed industries and households. Satellite-based GPS, weather monitoring, and telecommunications have become indispensable.

However, space is becoming increasingly crowded. As of 2024, more than 45,000 human-made objects orbit Earth, from active satellites to defunct spacecraft and parts. Thousands more are planned in the coming years, raising the risk of collisions and a surge in space junk.

OOSA helps countries set standards for sustainability, including debris mitigation and “space traffic management.” It maintains the UN registry of orbiting objects and supports national laws aligned with international treaties, ensuring safe and equitable access.

Lunar exploration is another growing frontier. More than 100 missions are planned by 2030, ranging from scientific research to commercial ventures. OOSA’s “One Moon for All” initiative coordinates these efforts to keep exploration safe, peaceful, and inclusive.

“These missions offer immense opportunities for knowledge and growth, but they also require careful governance and planning,” Holla-Maini said.

Space is increasingly a tool for development, not just for wealthy nations.

The UN has assisted countries including Kenya, Nepal, and Guatemala in building their first satellites and supports governments in using space data for disaster response, climate monitoring and food security.

Satellite imagery is also helping protect the environment, enabling nations to combat illegal fishing, monitor forest fires and prevent deforestation.

Multilateral cooperation is critical to keeping space conflict-free and accessible to all, especially as private companies and geopolitical tensions grow. Every UN Member State, spacefaring or not, must have a voice in governance.