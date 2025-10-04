UAE presents 'Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision' at 10th UN Global Forum on Gender Statistics in Georgia

TBILISI,4th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE participated in the 10th UN Global Forum on Gender Statistics, hosted by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) and organised by the UN Statistics Division (UNSD) in Georgia from 1st to 3rd October under the theme “Driving Change with Gender Statistics: A Path to Equality''.

The three-day event brought together national statistical offices, UN agencies, policymakers, and researchers to explore and shareinnovations, strengthen partnerships, and advance the use of gender data to inform policy and drive equality at national and global levels.

Speaking during a session titled ‘’Gender data and the digital transformation'', Eng. Ghalya Ali Al Mannaee, Chairwoman of Strategic Affairs and Development, General Women's Union (GWU), presented the “Mother of the Nation 50:50 Vision”, which represents the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to empower Emirati women to become a central partner in the UAE’s development journey and globally.

It reflects the UAE’s ambition for its women to become a global model of influence and inspiration and serves as a call for partnership, action, and innovation to ensure Emirati women’s presence at the heart of the future, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and confidently moving towards 2075.

She said that the UAE was the first country in the Gulf region to launch a national strategy for women's empowerment, which established a comprehensive framework for national policies in this area. She noted that these efforts now extend to include female citizens and residents of the country, ensuring that every woman, regardless of her nationality, has the opportunity to thrive and improve her quality of life.

She pointed out that the UAE currently leads 31 global gender balance indicators, ranks first regionally in the 2025 Gender Gap Index, and ranks thirteenth globally. She emphasised that these achievements are the result of the efforts of relevant authorities and a clear vision supported by accurate monitoring methodologies, most notably the Women's Progress Monitoring System, which was adopted by the Ministerial Development Council in 2021 with the participation of 155 entities.

‘’The UAE is currently working to enhance this system using artificial intelligence technologies, which will enable it to anticipate challenges and take proactive steps to address them, so that the system remains a dynamic tool that links vision with practical monitoring mechanisms,'' she said.

The UAE's participation in this global event reflects the country's commitment to continuing its pioneering role in shaping the international agenda for women, and consolidating its position as a global model that combines a forward-looking vision with precise monitoring mechanisms, in order to chart a more comprehensive and sustainable future for women until 2075 and beyond.

The Forum focused on the importance of gender data for policy planning and the promotion of sustainable development. It provided an important platform to discuss issues related to gender equality, well-being, and inclusive and sustainable development, as well as women’s empowerment and their full participation in social and economic life. Special emphasis was placed on violence against women and girls and overcoming gender stereotypes. In addition, participants discussed gender aspects of migration, climate change and explored how gender statistics can drive the digital transformation and transformation of care systems.