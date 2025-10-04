Masdar, Etihad Rail collaborate to explore transport solutions for green hydrogen value chain

ABU DHABI, 4th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Masdar, a global clean energy leader and a pioneer in green hydrogen, and Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE's national railway network, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore transport solutions for the green hydrogen value chain across the nation.

Through this collaboration, the companies will assess opportunities to utilise Etihad Rail’s growing national network to enable transportation of feedstocks and products along the green hydrogen and derivatives value chain, including hydrogen, ammonia, methanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and others.

The signing ceremony was held during the Global Rail Transport and Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference, taking place this week in Abu Dhabi.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Rail and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar witnessed the signing, with the signatories being Dr. Faye Al Hersh, Associate Director, Development UAE, Masdar and Adhraa Almansoori, Director Public Policy & Sustainability at Etihad Rail.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Rail, said, “This collaboration with Masdar underscores the role of rail as the backbone of sustainable logistics in the UAE. Our network will provide the critical infrastructure to move green hydrogen and its derivatives at scale, supporting innovation, energy security, and long-term economic growth. Through this partnership, Etihad Rail is reinforcing its commitment to building strategic partnerships that accelerate the energy transition.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer at Masdar, added, “This strategic partnership with Etihad Rail moves us closer to being able to deliver green hydrogen and derivative products at industrial scale to drive energy system transformation and enhance energy security. Through collaborations like this, we can build the green hydrogen value chain, support the UAE and decarbonisation efforts, and drive sustainable socioeconomic growth.”

Masdar is aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen and its derivatives globally by 2030, with the company developing and investing in commercial projects and building scalable platforms in key markets around the world. Etihad Rail operates freight services across the UAE, connecting industrial zones and maritime ports, with passenger services set to launch in 2026.

The collaboration is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s Low-Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050, which aims to strengthen the nation’s position as a producer and supplier of low-emission hydrogen by 2031, and help reduce emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as land, sea, and air transport, chemicals and fertilisers, and metals, including aluminum, iron, and steel.