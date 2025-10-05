Khalifa Award delegation reviews Rwanda’s early childhood empowerment efforts

KIGALI, 4th October, WAM – A delegation from the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education –one of the institutions under Erth Zayed Philanthropies – has reviewed the efforts of Rwandan organisations and institutions in the field of early childhood empowerment.

Humaid Al Houti, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, stated that the delegation held a meeting during the visit with Joanne Musonda– Country Director of Save the Children in Rwanda, along with a number of officials, who provided a comprehensive overview of the organisation’s establishment, growth and mission in safeguarding children’s rights and protecting them from violence, in addition to its health and nutrition programmes in early education.

He added that the delegation also met with Emilie Fernandez, Country Director of Plan International Rwanda, where discussions focused on potential cooperation and the organisation’s initiatives in areas of child protection, gender equality, and empowering girls and vulnerable children.

The delegation further visited the Early Childhood Development Centre in Nyarugunga, where they learned about its operations and its role in caring for children.