UAE showcases heritage at 7th Turathna Exhibition in Egypt

CAIRO, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development, and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce, is participating in the 7th Turathna Exhibition in Cairo.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The event runs until 11th October, with participation from five countries – the UAE, Jordan, Algeria, Pakistan, and Tunisia as guest of honour – alongside 1,170 exhibitors.

Prime Minister Madbouly visited the UAE pavilion, where he was briefed by Yusuf Ismail, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Saud Bin Saqr Establishment for Youth Enterprise Development and head of the UAE delegation.

Ismail conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership and people to Egypt, noting this is the seventh consecutive participation. He highlighted the UAE’s commitment to showcasing its diverse cultural heritage, with the pavilion featuring traditional performing arts, poetry evenings and literary activities that continue to attract large audiences.