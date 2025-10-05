Death toll from Indonesia school collapse rises to 37

JAKARTA, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) – The death toll from an Indonesian school collapse rose to 37 on October 5, officials said, as rescuers recovered more victims buried under the rubble, according The Strait Times.

Part of the multi-storey building on Indonesia’s Java island suddenly collapsed on September 29 as students gathered for afternoon prayers.

“As of Sunday morning, the number of recovered victims was 141 people – 104 were in safe condition, 37 were dead,” national search and rescue agency operations director Yudhi Bramantyo said in a statement.

He added that 26 people were still missing.

The recovery operation was around “60%” complete, national disaster agency official Budi Irawan told reporters.

“Our hope is that by tomorrow everything will be levelled and we can determine the approximate number of victims who are in the rubble,” Budi said in a live-streamed press conference.