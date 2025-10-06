Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Sharjah International Film Festival

SHARJAH, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, officially opened the 12th Sharjah International Film Festival on Sunday evening.

This festival, organised by the FANN Media Discovery Platform, serves as a creative space where filmmakers and artists from all over the globe can come together. The opening event was held at the Al Qasimia University Theater.

During the opening ceremony, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah honoured several artists with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the UAE and Gulf level.

The awards were received by Emirati actorAbdullah Saleh and Saudi actor Abdul Mohsen Al Nemer, in recognition of their achievements and contributions to enriching art in general through drama, theater and cinema. He also honored Abed Fahd with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Middle East level.

In the youth category, H.H. Sheikh Sultan honoured Emirati actor Marwan Abdullah Saleh with the Youth Award at the UAE level, while actor Hala Al Turk was crowned with the Youth Award at the Gulf level. Basil Khayat was presented with a special award in appreciation of his efforts in enriching the Arab art scene with distinguished works.