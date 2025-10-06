New York Knicks beat Philadelphia to sweep NBA Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The New York Knicks sealed victory in both of their NBA Abu Dhabi 2025 preseason games against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning the second match 113–104 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday night.

The Knicks delivered a strong performance before a full-capacity crowd, led by Jalen Brunson with 14 points and OG Anunoby with 13, while Mitchell Robinson dominated the rebounds to secure the team’s second consecutive win and close their preseason campaign on a high note.

The game drew an enthusiastic atmosphere, attended by several celebrities, including basketball showman Grayson Butcher and UFC fighter Ciryl Gane, marking the conclusion of the two-game series in Abu Dhabi. The Knicks had also won the opening matchup 99–84.