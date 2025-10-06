AccessAbilities Expo 2025 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai

DUBAI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 7th edition of the AccessAbilities Expo 2025 will kick off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

The three-day event brings together 270 exhibitors from 50 countries and is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors from around the world.

The exhibition showcases a wide range of assistive technologies and innovations, including wearable devices, smart systems, interactive applications, and advanced prosthetics designed to support individuals with physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities, as well as those on the autism spectrum—promoting their independence and social inclusion.

Participating government entities, organisations, and specialised centres will highlight their initiatives, services, and innovations aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people of determination.