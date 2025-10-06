New French government appointed

PARIS, 5th October, 2025 (WAM) -- French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled key members of his new government on Sunday.

Former Industry Minister Roland Lescure will take over from Eric Lombard as finance and economy minister.

Many ministers from Macron's centrist camp kept their posts, including Education Minister Elisabeth Borne and Overseas Territory Minister Manuel Valls — both former prime ministers themselves. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin and Budget Minister Amélie de Montchalin all stayed in post as well.