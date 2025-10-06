Fujairah Resources Corporation, Oil Industry Zone sign cooperation agreements with Morocco’s ONHYM

RABAT, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation (FNRC) and the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) have signed separate cooperation agreements with Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM) to enhance collaboration in energy, mining and petroleum industries. The agreements were concluded on the sidelines of the Crans Montana Forum in Rabat.

The FNRC–ONHYM agreement focuses on scientific and technical cooperation in mineral exploration, geological data exchange, specialist training, and joint research projects to promote sustainable management of natural resources.

Engineer Ali Mohammed Qasem, Director General of FNRC, said the partnership aligns with Fujairah’s strategic vision to expand regional and international cooperation in energy and mining. He noted that the collaboration with ONHYM represents a significant step towards exchanging technical expertise and advancing sustainable resource management to support economic growth in both nations.

The agreement between FOIZ and ONHYM aims to strengthen cooperation in oil, gas and renewable energy, share expertise in infrastructure and industrial technologies, and promote efficiency and innovation in petroleum operations.

Captain Salem Al Afkham, Director General of FOIZ, said the agreement reflects Fujairah’s efforts to develop its energy sector and enhance its position as a global centre for oil storage and trade. He added that the partnership with ONHYM exemplifies sustainable economic collaboration based on knowledge sharing and integration.

The two agreements underline Fujairah’s strategic direction to expand its international presence in energy and mining markets, build strong and lasting partnerships, and support the emirate’s role as a leading regional platform for mining, petroleum, and renewable energy industries.