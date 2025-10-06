Vietnam’s economy grows 7.85% in nine months

HANOI, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s economy expanded by 7.85 percent in the first nine months of 2025, according to the National Statistics Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Finance.

This nine-month growth rate represents the second-highest performance recorded between 2011 and 2025, surpassed only by the 9.44 percent increase during the same period in 2022, reported the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The agro-forestry-fishery sector grew steadily, with crop production up 3.46 percent, forestry 6.46 percent, and fisheries 4.48 percent. Industry and construction remained key growth drivers, with industrial output rising 8.55 percent, manufacturing and processing 9.92 percent, and construction 9.33 percent.

The services sector expanded by 8.49 percent, supported by strong domestic consumption, tourism, and retail activity. Wholesale and retail trade rose 8.28 percent, transport and warehousing 10.68 percent, banking and insurance 7.06 percent, and accommodation and catering 10.15 percent.

During the period, agro-forestry-fishery accounted for 11.3 percent of GDP, industry and construction 37.58 percent, and services 42.92 percent. On the demand side, final consumption expenditure grew 8.07 percent, capital formation 8.52 percent, exports 15.51 percent, and imports 16.75 percent.