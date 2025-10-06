Coimbra’s Centre, Milan’s ACI promote Arabic language in Europe

COIMBRA, 6th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), recently announced the opening of the Centre for Arabic Studies at the University of Coimbra in Portugal. This event, which was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, reflects his vision of making the Arabic language and culture an important part of global education and culture.

Al Ameri pointed out that the opening of the Arab Cultural Institute in Milan is another significant step in promoting Arabic literature and language in Europe. He explained that the Coimbra Centre will enhance this effort by connecting educational and cultural institutions in Sharjah with key cities around the world. This will create opportunities for academic learning, cultural discussions, and innovation.

With support from H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the SBA, the Centre will organise cultural events, workshops, translation projects, and literary exchanges. The goal is to build strong international partnerships, improve research collaboration, and expand Sharjah’s cultural reach globally. This initiative aims to foster mutual understanding and showcase Sharjah and the UAE's commitment to sharing culture and knowledge.

Dr. Wael Farouk, Director of the Arab Cultural Institute (ACI) in Milan and a professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, highlighted the importance of both the Centre for Arabic Studies in Coimbra and the Institute in Milan. He emphasised that these institutions are part of a broader initiative led by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to elevate the Arabic language's global presence. Many countries have cultural centres that promote their languages and cultures; now, it’s time for the Arab world to have similar institutions.

Farouk described the Arab Cultural Institute in Milan as the beginning of a series of Arab cultural centres aimed at creating dialogue and strengthening cultural ties between Arab and Western societies. These centres will showcase the significant contributions of Arab cultures to global knowledge and creativity, all under the Sharjah Book Authority's umbrella.

Reflecting on the achievements of the Arab Cultural Institute in its first year, Farouk noted that it has attracted thousands of students eager to learn Arabic. The Institute's work goes beyond hosting cultural events; it also provides Arabic language services to various communities. For example, it has signed an agreement with the Italian Ministry of Justice to teach officers Arabic and introduce them to Arab and Islamic culture. Additionally, it has partnered with a secondary school to offer Arabic classes.

Moreover, the Institute has collaborated with the Italian Ministry of Tourism to train hotel and tourism staff, particularly in northern Italy, to better welcome Arab tourists and respect their cultural preferences. The Institute has also worked with several French and other intellectuals on various projects.

Farouk mentioned that the Institute participates in competitions focused on Arabic calligraphy, poetry recitation, and essay writing, with some of its students earning awards.

The Institute has also launched Arabic cinema and reading clubs, and its activities include exploring the influence of Arab culture in Italy, which led to the discovery of 300 ancient Arab coins in an Italian museum. A professor specialising in ancient coins is studying their history, and a book about their journey to Italy is being prepared for publication.

